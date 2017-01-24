NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two former aides to Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are asking a judge to postpone their sentencing next month following their convictions in a plot to cause traffic jams at the George Washington Bridge.
Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni are scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 21. They were convicted in November in a plot to close traffic lanes at the bridge in 2013 to punish a Democratic mayor who didn’t endorse Christie for re-election.
Kelly’s attorney says she hasn’t had enough time to review a pre-sentencing report.
Kelly and Baroni were each convicted on seven criminal counts that carry maximum sentences up to 20 years. But they’re expected to be sentenced to far less time.
They have appealed their convictions.
Christie has denied any prior knowledge of the bridge plot and wasn’t charged.
