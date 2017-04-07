NEW YORK (AP) — A former assistant to a Chinese billionaire charged in a United Nations bribery scheme has pleaded guilty to a tax charge.
The plea Friday to a conspiracy charge by Jeff C. Yin came with an agreement by Yin and the government that a sentence of less than 30 months in prison was likely. He is free on bail.
In pleading guilty, he admitted failing to pay taxes on his roughly $54,000 salary for two years. Sentencing is set for July 21.
The 31-year-old Yin was chief assistant to a Chinese billionaire when both were arrested in September 2015. The billionaire, Ng Lap Seng, is awaiting trial next month on charges he paid bribes to U.N. officials. He has pleaded not guilty.
