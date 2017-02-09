NEW YORK (AP) — The ex-boyfriend of a New York City correction officer found shot to death in a parked car in December has been arrested.
Police said Thursday that 34-year-old Keon Richmond was arrested on charges of murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm.
Alastasia Bryan was shot five times in Brooklyn while getting ready to drive to work at Rikers Island jail on Dec. 4.
Police say the gunman walked up to the driver’s window and fired several times. Bryan was hit in the head and torso and pronounced dead at the scene.
Most Read Stories
- Nordstrom shares climb despite tweet attack from Trump over Ivanka fashion line
- Moving to Canada is no election-year joke anymore | Danny Westneat
- Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban WATCH
- Watch: Grizzly bear and arctic fox play in Seattle's rare snow at Woodland Park Zoo | Woodland Park Zoo WATCH
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
There was no information on a lawyer who could comment on Richmond’s behalf.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.