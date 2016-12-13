BOSTON (AP) — A former Episcopal priest who worked at several elite boarding schools has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy in 1973 in Boston.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2gDNvLU ) that Howard “Howdy” White pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court after being indicted on five counts of assault and battery. White, of Bedford, Pennsylvania, was freed on personal recognizance.

Prosecutors say White assaulted the boy during two overnight trips to Boston, when he worked at St. George’s School in Middletown, Rhode Island.

An investigator’s report about abuse at St. George’s found multiple allegations against White including in New Hampshire, where he worked at St. Paul’s School, in West Virginia and in Waynesville, North Carolina, where White was a rector.

He also worked at boarding schools in Virginia and North Carolina.