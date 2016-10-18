BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A former assistant football coach’s lawsuit against Penn State will resume with more testimony from the man who put him on paid administrative leave days after Jerry Sandusky was charged with child molestation.

Mike McQueary’s lawsuit will continue Wednesday with the questioning of Mark Sherburne, who briefly took over as athletic director after his predecessor was charged with perjury.

McQueary is seeking more than $4 million in lost wages and other claims.

He says he was defamed by a statement from the school’s president after Sandusky and two of the president’s top lieutenants were charged in 2011.

The lawsuit says McQueary was retaliated against for his role in the investigation and prosecution of Sandusky, and misled into thinking officials took seriously his report that he saw Sandusky abuse a boy in 2001.