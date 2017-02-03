BERLIN (AP) — The Dutch started it with a humorous video highlighting their “orange” history and lax tax rules. Now other European countries are getting in on the act.

Broadcasters across the continent are publishing satirical videos directed at President Donald Trump, asking for their country to be second if he keeps insisting on “America first.”

Switzerland’s public broadcaster SRF touted its “big fat mountains” and plentiful gold reserves in its pitch to Trump, who used to host “The Apprentice” reality show.

A video by Portugal’s RTP television noted the country’s “huge, enormous beaches. You don’t even have to take your spray tan.”

Several videos took more serious satirical digs, with an entry from German public broadcaster ZDF claiming that Adolf Hitler “made Germany great again.”

German satirist Jan Boehmermann, who last year made headlines for reading a lewd poem about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on air — prompting an international incident — invited other broadcasters to join the effort.

By Friday, seven videos had been posted on a website called ‘Every Second Counts ,’ including contributions from Denmark, Belgium and Lithuania.

A Twitter account for the site promised that tiny Luxembourg — a country slightly smaller than Rhode Island — would be the next to proclaim its greatness to the world.