BERLIN (AP) — Scientists and officials in Europe say the United States will be damaging its own interests if it rolls back the previous U.S. administration’s efforts to curb climate change.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday that will rescind, suspend or review Obama-era regulations, including those restricting greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.
Germany’s environment minister said ambitious policies to combat climate change were “in the United States’ very own interest” because promoting renewable energy creates jobs.
Barbara Hendricks said in a statement that “whoever tries to change into reverse gear is only going to harm themselves.”
Most Read Stories
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
- Prosecutor reviewing sex-abuse allegations against ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
- New residents pour in: Pierce, Snohomish counties see nation's biggest jump in movers
Thomas Stocker, a former co-chair of the U.N.’s scientific panel on climate change, said the U.S. risked ceding leadership on climate change to rival China.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.