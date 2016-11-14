BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are trying to reach a common stance on Turkey over the government crackdown on political opponents and the media.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she and the ministers would strive Monday for “a common, united position on developments in Turkey.”

Turkey and the EU have been locked in a war of words over Ankara’s commitment to democracy and rule of law in the wake of the failed coup in the country in July.

The crackdown has raised questions about Turkey’s EU membership prospects.

EU officials say it’s time for Ankara to say whether it really wants to join, but Mogherini said the future of membership wouldn’t be on the table at Monday’s talks in Brussels.