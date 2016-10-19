THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — European Union police agency Europol says it has coordinated a weeklong global operation targeting organized crime that has led to 314 arrests and the seizure or 2.4 tons of cocaine.

Europol announced Wednesday that the operation also intercepted 745 migrants and identified 529 victims of human trafficking.

Law enforcement teams in 52 countries, supported by organizations including Interpol and EU border agency Frontex, took part in the series of raids and investigations.

Europol Director Rob Wainwright has paid tribute to the operation, saying in a statement that “countries and organizations across the globe working together as one entity is the modern response to borderless serious and organized crime.”

Among raids, Greek police discovered a fake travel agency that was facilitating migrant smuggling and trafficking in human beings.