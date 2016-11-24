BRUSSELS (AP) — Underscoring growing unease, the European Union’s legislature on Thursday demanded that the bloc freeze membership negotiations with Turkey over the government’s heavy-handed crackdown following a failed coup in July.

The European Parliament approved a non-binding resolution Thursday by a 479-37 margin with 107 abstentions and said the freeze should last until Ankara’s “disproportionate measures” under the state of emergency are lifted. Despite the parliamentary vote, EU officials have said that longstanding but unsuccessful talks should not immediately be halted.

Some EU nations have called for the suspension of the talks but the bloc is struggling to reach a common stance that would balance EU nations’ need for Ankara’s continued help to stop hundreds of thousands of refugees heading to Europe with their concerns about rights abuses.

“By continuing the illusion of accession talks with an increasingly authoritarian regime, the EU is losing credibility, is fooling our citizens, and also betraying those Turkish citizens who look to Europe as their future,” said Guy Verhofstadt, the leader of the liberal ALDE group.

Anticipating the vote, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had already said that his country’s “struggle for its stability and future won’t be interrupted by (European legislators) raising and lowering their hands.”

Although the vote carries no immediate consequences, it underscores the increasing unease in Europe over Erdogan’s tightening grip on power in the wake of the coup attempt.

Tens of thousands of people, including teachers, journalists and opposition lawmakers, have been arrested or fired. As reports of more detentions and repression came in, the EU’s stance has steadily hardened.

“We can no longer remain silent in the face of Erdogan’s outrage and the evident breaches of the rule of law and human rights,” said S&D socialist leader Gianni Pittella.

In Ankara Thursday, The minister in charge of negotiations with the EU criticized EU nations for not standing in solidarity with Turkey at a time when it is dealing with a spate of violent attacks.

“Europe is engaged in short-sighted and visionless discussions,” Omer Celik, told reporters in the southern Turkish city of Adana where hours earlier a car bomb attack killed two people and wounded 16 others.