LUXEMBOURG (AP) — European Union foreign ministers debated Monday whether to extend sanctions against the Syrian regime as political efforts to secure a cease-fire and access for humanitarian aid falter.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the ministers might add more Syrians accused of rights abuses or war crimes to the sanctions list, saying “for sure, that could be possible.”

But she said no EU country has raised the idea of imposing sanctions on Russia, despite its support for President Bashar Assad in his offensive on the besieged city of Aleppo.

Talks involving Russia, the U.S. and other Western powers over the weekend failed to secure any breakthrough likely to lead to a cease-fire or free up access for humanitarian aid.

The sanctions are likely to include travel bans and a freeze of assets belonging to accused political figures and top military brass. EU officials have said that evidence would also be collected for possible trial at the International Criminal Court of those suspected of war crimes.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the ministers, meeting in Luxembourg, will discuss ways to maintain pressure on Syria, Russia and Iran.

“The solution to this, the future salvation of Aleppo, lies really with the Assad regime and above all with the Russians. It’s up to them to pull the plug on this thing, to see sense,” he told reporters.

France’s foreign minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault, said diplomatic efforts are blocked, and that Russia is locked in “the logic of destruction, alongside the Assad regime.”

He likened the attacks on Aleppo to Russia’s destruction of the Chechen capital Grozny in 1999 and 2000.

“What is happening in Aleppo is a humanitarian catastrophe, so everything possible must be done to stop the bombing and allow humanitarian aid … to get to the population,” Ayrault said.