UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The European Union foreign policy chief says investing in U.N. agencies, where the Trump administration has just cut U.S. funding by $640 million, is as important to global peace and security as defense spending — “and sometimes even more.”

Federica Mogherini told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that she wanted to speak directly to the EU’s American friends and make clear that military capabilities are only one element in the bloc’s security strategy that also stresses economic development, health care, education, strong state institutions and democracy.

She said that’s why the EU contributes half the total budget of U.N.’s funds and agencies focusing on those issues.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley called the EU a partner in many areas but urged stronger EU action on Syria, North Korea and Iran.