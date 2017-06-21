LONDON (AP) — The highest court of the European Union says that even in cases where there is no scientific proof to suggest a vaccine is defective, courts may conclude in individual cases that the vaccines are to blame under certain circumstances.
The decision was issued on Wednesday in relation to the case of a Frenchman known as Mr. J.W., who was vaccinated against hepatitis B in late 1998-99. About a year later, Mr. J.W. was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Numerous studies have found no relationship between the hepatitis B vaccination and multiple sclerosis.
The court said that despite the lack of scientific evidence, a vaccine can be considered defective if there is “specific and consistent evidence,” including the time between a vaccine’s administration and the occurrence of a disease.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
- Lesson in bias: Columbia City, I hear you loud and clear | Nicole Brodeur