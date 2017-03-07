BRUSSELS (AP) — Europe’s top court has ruled that European Union member states aren’t obliged to grant humanitarian visas to people who want to enter their territory to apply for asylum.
The decision announced Tuesday came after a Belgian court in October ordered the government to give humanitarian visas to a family in war-torn Syria.
The European Court of Justice has ruled that allowing people to choose where to get international protection would undermine the EU system establishing which country should handle asylum applications.
But the Luxembourg-based court said member state courts remain free to grant the visas under national law.
Most Read Stories
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Exhausted mom needs sleep before marriage crumbles | Dear Carolyn
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
- Is your kid absent more than classmates? School ‘nudge’ letters tell parents just how much VIEW
- AG Bob Ferguson: Trump’s original travel ban was indefensible; we’re reviewing the new one
Friends in Belgium had offered to lodge and feed the family, believed still to be in Syria. The government fears that granting visas would open the floodgates to more applications.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.