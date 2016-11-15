BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says he’s worried about U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s stance on trans-Atlantic ties, especially given what Juncker called Trump’s “disgusting” campaign remarks.

Juncker told Belgian RTL radio Tuesday that “it worries me in the sense that I have trouble believing, but perhaps I should start believing, that the newly elected president of the United States would put in place everything he said during the electoral campaign.”

The head of the EU’s executive arm described some of Trump’s comments as “entirely disgusting. It was not a time of glory in American democracy.”

Juncker raised concern about Trump’s leanings “toward total isolationism. It is neither in the interest of the United States nor in the interest of Europe.”