VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Friday’s European Union summit will take a big step in closing off the illegal migration route from Libya across the central Mediterranean, where thousands have died trying to reach the EU, the EU chief said.

EU Council President Donald Tusk on Thursday cast the meeting as a humanitarian action to save lives of poor people with no chance to stay on in Europe. It comes amid global criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump’s restrictions on refugees and immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The challenge for the EU is to contain the flow of migrants through largely lawless Libya from desperately poor Sahel nations and beyond. It’s fundamentally different from cutting the influx of migrants from war-torn Syria through Turkey and the eastern Mediterranean, which has turned from a flood into a trickle after the EU made a deal with Turkey on immigration.

With warmer weather coming, fears are that weekly migrant drownings in the Mediterranean will increase. Last year, 5,083 people died in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the International Organization for Migration.

“I can assure you that it is within our reach” to cut off the smuggling routes used by most people looking for better lives in Europe, Tusk told reporters after talks with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni. “We owe it first and foremost to those who suffer and risk their lives. But we also owe it to Italians and all Europeans.”

Most migrants coming through Libya are seeking work and have little chance of being granted asylum.

The EU is now working with Libyan authorities to make sure the migrants do not board rickety sloops and head into the unforgiving waters, and will require that the bloc step up its aid to Libya’s government.

In the draft summit declaration obtained by The Associated Press ahead of the summit in Malta, the 28 EU leaders say “authorities (need) to acquire control over the land and sea borders” to combat smuggling. It says the EU will give priority to training and equipping the Libyan coast guard.

The EU already has a military presence in international waters off Libya to counter smugglers and save lives but moving inside its maritime border would have a bigger impact on keeping migrants from boarding smugglers’ boats.

“We are talking about a complicated situation on the ground,” said EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini. “We have an interest as Europeans to invest.”

Beyond Libya, EU investment to counter people from leaving Africa would have to be extended over a big swathe of nations from Ethiopia to Nigeria, making for a very costly arrangement.

In Turkey, EU committed 3 billion euros through to the end of the year to help the mostly Syrian refugees there.

On Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a long meeting in Ankara before moving to Valletta. She praised Turkey for its “extraordinary” efforts on refugees and pledged to do everything to ensure the EU money can be spent as quickly as possible.

“We are on the right track,” she said. “The agreement between the EU and Turkey is already achieving things in our mutual interest.”

___

Frances D’Emilio in Valletta, Geir Moulson in Berlin and Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed

___

Follow Raf Casert on Twitter at http://twitter.com/rcasert