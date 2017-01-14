“I’m concerned that the person in charge of our office of ethics is not the most ethical person,” Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, said Friday.

WASHINGTON — Until recently, few had heard of Walter Shaub Jr. or the agency he leads, the Office of Government Ethics, viewed in Washington as an unloved but necessary barrier against ethical violations by federal appointees.

But now Shaub, after speaking out about the ethics plans of President-elect Donald Trump, finds himself in a rare clash between Republicans and the independent agency, and facing the threat of a congressional inquiry into his own ethics.

The battle comes as the incoming Trump administration, stocked with billionaires and multimillionaires from the president-elect on down, presents complicated questions about conflicts of interest. The office is already under assault from Republicans over its pace in vetting Trump’s nominees, and the new clash could bring the process to a near halt.

Shaub, a longtime government lawyer who has led the Office of Government Ethics since 2013, has been accused by Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, of playing politics and letting “public relations” seep into the office’s ethical guidance. Chaffetz requested that Shaub be interviewed by committee staff members by the end of the month.

“I’m concerned that the person in charge of our office of ethics is not the most ethical person,” Chaffetz said Friday, a day after he sent a stinging letter to Shaub raising the possibility of a congressional investigation. Chaffetz noted that Shaub had made critical public comments, including in a recent speech at a left-leaning think tank, about Trump’s efforts to separate himself from his business interests.

Chaffetz said his committee had earlier complained that the ethics office had failed to adequately investigate Hillary Clinton over fees she was paid for speeches she gave after leaving her post as secretary of state. He criticized Shaub for then proclaiming the fees aboveboard at a public hearing.

A spokesman for the ethics agency did not respond to a request for comment. Democrats and ethics watchdogs accused Chaffetz of political “retaliation” and of trying to curry favor with Trump. They said his actions were especially worrisome given that House Republicans had tried last week to strip the House’s own independent ethics office of its powers.

Chaffetz said he had been in touch with the Trump team in recent days, speaking with Donald McGahn II, who will be Trump’s White House counsel, about Shaub and his public comments about Trump.

“I asked for their perspective,” Chaffetz said. “They were overall complimentary of the process” of moving nominees through the ethical vetting, he said. But he added, “I think there are a lot of concerns about Mr. Shaub.”

The scrutiny of the ethics agency is the latest deviation from a generation of standard practices as the new administration prepares to take over. The tone has been largely set by Trump, who, unlike a long list of past presidents, has declined to release his tax returns.

But Shaub has made some unusual moves himself. First, his office posted a puzzling series of messages on Twitter in late November applauding Trump for divesting his assets, something he has not done. The tone was not unlike the distinctive flavor of Trump’s own messages on Twitter. Then, on Wednesday, Shaub held a news conference at the Brookings Institution to criticize Trump’s ethics plan. The president-elect intends to retain his stake in his business empire and put the holdings into a trust controlled by his adult sons, a plan that other ethics experts have also said is insufficient.

“I don’t think it was particularly wise to do,” said Paul Light, a professor of public service at New York University who worked on Capitol Hill as an adviser on transitions. “It is a moment fraught with a great deal of controversy and partisan criticism, and I think it is best if you are in an investigatory organization to hold your fire, do your job and do the best you can. It’s just not the time for it.”

Before turning their attention to Shaub’s office, Republicans tried, in one of their first acts in the new Congress, to gut the independent House ethics office. The effort was halted amid a political backlash.

The moves have left Democrats aghast. “First, House Republicans tried to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics,” Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, said in a statement. “Now they’re trying to handcuff the Office of Government Ethics. Mr. Chaffetz’s attempts to bully Mr. Shaub out of doing his job are absolutely despicable.”

Shaub joined the ethics agency, which has a relatively small staff and is seen as nonpartisan, in 2006, when George W. Bush was president, and he was appointed its director in 2013 by President Obama. His term ends in 2018.

The office is seen less as a watchdog than as a necessary aid for helping government officials shed conflicts that could land them in criminal trouble. Federal law prohibits executive-branch employees from profiting personally from their work.

What has become particularly thorny for the office is its commentary on Trump’s own ethics questions, given that the president and the vice president are exempt from the federal conflicts laws that apply to Cabinet members and other appointees. (Bribery laws and statutes barring gifts from foreign governments do apply to the president.)

Tensions were already rising over delays in processing Trump’s Cabinet appointees, some having complicated financial holdings.

While Chaffetz often works on bipartisan matters with the top Democrat on his committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, he has also taken on targets like Planned Parenthood and was an early advocate for investigating the 2012 terrorist attacks in Benghazi, Libya. At one point, he tried a run for House speaker.

But with a Republican headed to the White House, Chaffetz may be seeking to remain relevant at a time high-profile investigations of the administration are unlikely. Chaffetz also endorsed and unendorsed Trump at times during the campaign, and might be looking to return to his good graces.