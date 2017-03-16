CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a handcuffed prisoner who escaped from a transport vehicle in Cleveland is back in custody in Pennsylvania after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

WKYC-TV reports 36-year-old Wesley Massey was being transported to Pennsylvania by a private company on Wednesday night when authorities say he escaped and fled in a Volkswagen Passat. Police spotted the vehicle on Interstate 90 as it approached the state line and tried to stop it early Thursday morning, but it sped off.

The Erie Times News reports the Meadville, Pennsylvania, man eventually was caught roughly 80 miles from Cleveland in Albion, Pennsylvania, where officers used spike strips to stop the vehicle. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Massey has an attorney as he faces new charges in the escape.