ATLANTA (AP) — Former Attorney General Eric Holder will participate in a panel discussion on race.
Holder, the first black U.S. attorney general, served under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2015. The panel discussion will be held at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta.
The panel includes authors Michael Eric Dyson and Elizabeth Hinton, Black Lives Matters co-founder DeRay McKesson and Pulitzer Prize winner Douglas Blackmon.
The event co-sponsored by The Miller Center at the University of Virginia and is part of that institution’s First Year Project, which is described as a three-year initiative to develop bipartisan insight and recommendations for the first year of the new administration.
