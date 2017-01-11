FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official says Flint’s water system is improving amid efforts to address the city’s lead-tainted water crisis.

Robert Kaplan, the EPA’s acting regional administrator, told The Flint Journal after meeting Tuesday with environmental regulators, researchers and Flint officials in Chicago that the “consensus on the system was it was improving overall.”

Kaplan says: “What was a crisis is now looking much like other cities.”

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said in a statement that it’s important to hear updates firsthand so information can be shared with residents. A public meeting is planned in Flint on Wednesday evening.

Despite improved water quality, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality said last week not to expect a declaration that unfiltered water is safe any time soon.

