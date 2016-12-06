LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association says its review of sexual abuse by youth soccer coaches is expanding and a new lawyer has been appointed.

In a statement, the FA says the review under Clive Sheldon will start immediately and adds that “the precise number of players, alleged abusers and clubs … is unknown.”

The governing body says Sheldon has replaced Kate Gallafent as the review’s lead lawyer “in the light of the increased scope of the review” and because of her “professional commitments.”

Former players have been going public over the last three weeks revealing abuses by coaches from the 1970s, prompting police investigations across England.

The FA review will look into whether there were failings by the organization and into the activities at clubs at the time of the abuses.