ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An engagement ring that a man lost before proposing has been found in Georgia.
Daniel Frye of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was set to pop the question to Lauren Williams on Jan. 7 at the luxury Biltmore Estate in Asheville when he couldn’t find the ring. He had it on a shuttle bus but lost it on the way to the building.
The couple turned to social media to find the $5,000 ring.
Williams got a message Thursday from a woman in Athens, Georgia, who told Williams she’d been shopping at Biltmore that day. She said as she got off the shuttle, a man told her she had dropped a box and put it in her bag.
She didn’t see the ring until Wednesday and then reached out to Williams.
