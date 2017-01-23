WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee has postponed a meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday to vote on the nominations of Ryan Zinke and Rick Perry to head the departments of Interior and Energy.
No reason was given for the delay, although the Senate has a shortened work-week because of a Republican retreat in Philadelphia later this week.
Only three of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees have been confirmed so far, although secretary of state-designate Rex Tillerson has been approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
No mention of the postponement of a vote appeared on the committee’s website.
There have been no particular controversies through the pair’s hearings so far, although Perry did retract his campaign statement saying that he wanted to abolish the Energy Department.
