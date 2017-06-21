NEW YORK — An empty New York City transit bus rolled backward down a hilly Brooklyn block and smashed into a church and parked vehicles during a crash caught on video .
One person on the street received minor injuries when the bus got loose early Wednesday in the Bushwick neighborhood.
Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokeswoman Amanda Kwan says the brake was not engaged.
Bennie Garcia told the Daily News that he was in bed when he heard a “massive bang” and the driver yelling for help. He saw his neighbor who’d been doing a car repair lying on his back and bleeding from his nose.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
The union that represents transit workers says it was the driver’s third day on the job and she was very upset.
___
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com