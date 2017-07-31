CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say an employee was found dead in a walk-in cooler at a restaurant in a Cincinnati neighborhood.
Police say they responded to Molly Malone’s Irish Pub & Restaurant on Monday morning after a fellow employee found the man’s body.
Authorities say the cause of death wasn’t immediately determined.
Police say the man had worked at the restaurant and pub in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood Sunday night and appeared to have been in the cooler overnight. They say the employee was in his 20s and did not appear to have been locked in the cooler.
Police say their investigation is continuing.