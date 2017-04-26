CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire lawmaker accused of creating a misogynistic online forum is resisting calls for his resignation and says he will “stand strong for men’s rights.”
The Daily Beast reports Republican Rep. Robert Fisher founded The Red Pill, which calls itself a “discussion of sexual strategy in a culture increasingly lacking a positive identity for men.” The report says Fisher made comments degrading women’s intelligence and appearing to normalize rape.
Fisher denied his role in the forum to The Daily Beast. He didn’t repeat that denial to New Hampshire reporters and says some comments were taken “out of context.”
He says he is “not disappearing” and will “stand strong for men’s rights and the rights of all.”
Republican House Speaker Shawn Jasper says he’s “sickened” by the story. Democratic House Minority Leader Steve Shurtleff says Fisher should resign.
