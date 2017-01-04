NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Elvis’ old home-away-from-home in Nashville could soon be destroyed to make way for a car wash.
Steve North is selling his former law office space, once the home of the late Col. Tom Parker and manager of the king of rock ‘n roll. North says he reached a deal with a developer who wants to put a car wash there. He says the property was for sale for years but no one would pay the market price promising to preserve it.
The story is familiar in booming Nashville, where developers seek to demolish historical music sites to build high-rises. Preservationists vow they won’t give up on saving Parker’s ex-home until a wrecking ball knocks it down.
Elvis’ main home in Memphis — Graceland — is a top tourist attraction.
