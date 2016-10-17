NEW YORK (AP) — Preschoolers can explore an updated version of Elmo’s World when the new season of “Sesame Street” debuts next year.
Sesame Workshop says it’s making new episodes of the popular segment for the first time since 2009. Also returning is Tony Award-winning performer Bill Irwin, who played Elmo’s friend, Mr. Noodle.
Sesame Workshop says 25 5-minute Elmo’s World segments will be produced in which Elmo will teach kids through matching, sorting and counting games. Repeats of original Elmo’s World segments will also be included in some episodes of the upcoming season.
“Sesame Street” will include a new “kindness curriculum” this year aimed at fostering “behaviors that can have significant outcomes throughout a child’s life.”
Season 47 of “Sesame Street” premieres on HBO in January.
