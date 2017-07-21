TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — One of the first stages Elvis Presley sang on has been refinished during the renovation of the auditorium at his elementary school in Mississippi.
Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported Friday the rock ‘n’ roll king was a student at Lawhon Elementary School during the early 1940s. Recent renovations also included restoration of the auditorium’s original hardwood floors and seats.
Tupelo public schools maintenance director Kirk Kitchens says an auditorium seat has been marked where a young Presley sat. Another seat is engraved, “Elvis was here.”
Elvis Presley Birthplace employee Judy Schumpert says Presley’s time at Lawhon was instrumental in helping him pursue music as a boy. Schumpert says Presley’s fifth-grade teacher, Oleta Grimes, entered him in his first talent competition.
Most Read Stories
- Storm star Sue Bird says she's dating the Reign's Megan Rapinoe and opens up about being gay WATCH
- Illicit skatepark on Green Lake’s Duck Island: Cops called on bowl built in bird habitat WATCH
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- '450 square feet of fear': Renter dreads rising cost for Fremont studio apartment | Seattle Sketcher
- Amazon isn't technically dominant, but it pervades our lives VIEW
___
Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com