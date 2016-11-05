LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Jean-Jacques Perrey, the French composer and pioneer of electronic music, has died at 87.

Perrey died in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday “from a very quick and violent lung cancer,” his daughter, Patricia Leroy, said.

Perrey was known as one of the first artists in Europe to work with electronic instruments. In the ’60s, he worked with the American composer Gershon Kingsley in the duo Perrey and Kingsley, whose “Baroque Hoedown” became known to millions worldwide as the music for the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland and Disney World.

His music appeared in commercials and on TV shows including “The Simpsons” and Comedy Central’s “South Park.”