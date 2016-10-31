TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An official with the Kansas secretary of state’s office says it has determined that ballot selfies are legal in the state after all.
Elections Director Bryan Caskey said Monday that the office has re-examined a state law that makes it a felony to disclose a ballot’s contents and concluded it applies to election officials but not voters themselves.
Ballot selfies are illegal in some states . Federal judges have struck down bans in Indiana and New Hampshire.
A secretary of state’s office spokeswoman said earlier this month that taking selfies at a polling place is legal but “a picture of the actual ballot violates Kansas law.”
Caskey said repeated questions led the secretary of state’s office to further review the law.
He says, “There’s not a law that prohibits it.”
