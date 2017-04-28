NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (AP) — An 86-year-old California woman who was sexually assaulted and beaten to death during a morning walk around a high school track hit the attacker with her walking stick to try to fend off the man.
Authorities say Fusako Petrus was killed when she came to the aid of a 61-year-old friend who was the initial target of the attack Wednesday as they exercised on the track near Sacramento.
KCRA reports (http://bit.ly/2ppl2dB ) that family friend Vicki Butler says the man was choking the younger woman when Fusako started hitting him with her walking stick. This allowed the friend to get away.
Police say a man was arrested later Wednesday in connection with a separate assault several miles away. Investigators say he is a person of interest in the homicide, but he has not been charged.
