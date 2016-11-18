CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is praising U.S. President-elect Donald J. Trump saying Trump’s words as a presidential candidate will be different from his actions as a president.

In an interview with Portuguese news agency LUSA, el-Sissi said, “let’s not jump into conclusions or worry” about future U.S. actions or policies in the region.

“We have to distinguish between the rhetoric that takes place within presidential campaigns and the real and actual administration of a country after the inauguration,” he said. “There will be a chance for more thorough readings.”

El-Sissi, the former defense minister who was elected after leading the military ouster of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, has painted himself as a regional leader in the fight against Islamic militancy, a stance that echoes Trump’s priorities.