WASHINGTON (AP) — Relatives of Dwight D. Eisenhower have dropped their objections to the design of a long-planned memorial for the 34th president in Washington.

The Eisenhower Memorial Commission announced Monday that Ike’s relatives now support the memorial designed by esteemed architect Frank Gehry after negotiations “yielded a compromise on several design elements.” Former Secretary of State James Baker was involved in those negotiations.

The modified design will place more emphasis on Eisenhower’s home state of Kansas and will represent the site of the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France, as it exists today.

Congress approved the memorial in 1999 and allocated funding for planning, but the project has bogged down over objections to the design. Supporters are trying to raise $150 million with the goal of completing the memorial by 2019.