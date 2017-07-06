BEIJING (AP) — Activists say Chinese students from the Uighur ethnic minority have been detained in Egypt in a broad police sweep.

Abduweli Ayup, a Uighur activist in Turkey, said Thursday Egyptian police have detained scores of Uighur students, including 20 at Cairo’s Al-Azhar University who were told they would be deported.

Ayup said he had heard directly from some of the detainees.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman appeared to acknowledge on Thursday that Chinese citizens had been detained in Egypt, saying at a regular briefing that consular officials would visit them. He gave no further details.

Abdullah, an Asian student of Islam at Al-Azhar university, said Uighurs were being detained in the Hay el Sabia area of Cairo’s Nasr City district. He gave only his first name for fear of reprisals.