GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Officials say Egypt has begun trucking 1 million liters of cheap diesel fuel to Gaza’s power plant, in a rare delivery meant to ease a crippling electricity crisis in the Hamas-ruled enclave.
Wednesday’s shipment appears to undercut Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who has stepped up financial pressure on Gaza to force the militant Hamas to cede ground there. Hamas seized Gaza in 2007.
The power plant stopped operating in April after Hamas could no longer afford to buy heavily taxed fuel from Abbas’ West Bank-based government. Gazans were left with four hours of electricity a day.
Abbas also asked Israel to reduce the electricity it sends to Gaza, covering about one-third of the territory’s needs. This electricity, paid for by the Abbas government, has been reduced by one-fourth since Monday.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
- Lesson in bias: Columbia City, I hear you loud and clear | Nicole Brodeur