CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says U.S. President Donald Trump has called his Egyptian counterpart to express his commitment to further “robust strategic relations” and partnership between the two countries.

The office of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi says Trump also noted in the call on Monday night that he looks forward to meeting el-Sissi during the Arab-Islamic-American summit in Saudi Arabia on May 21.

El-Sissi echoed the sentiments, inviting Trump to Cairo at the earliest opportunity, an offer that according to the statement, Trump said he would take up.

Trump has hailed el-Sissi as a “fantastic guy,” and displayed a striking willingness to embrace autocrats as potential partners in his “America First” agenda, ignoring heavy-handed tactics and repression.

El-Sissi was the first foreign leader to congratulate Trump on his electoral victory last year.