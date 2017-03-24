Former President Hosni Mubarak’s release, six years after he was toppled during the Arab Spring, capped a largely fruitless effort to hold him accountable for rights abuses and corruption.

CAIRO — Six years after roaring crowds ousted him at the peak of the Arab Spring, former President Hosni Mubarak of Egypt was freed early Friday from the Cairo hospital where he had been detained, capping a long and largely fruitless effort to hold him accountable for human-rights abuses and corruption during his three decades of rule.

Mubarak, 88, was taken under armed escort from the Maadi Military Hospital in southern Cairo, where he had been living under guard in a room with a view of the Nile, to his mansion in the upmarket suburb of Heliopolis.

“He went home at 8:30 this morning,” his longtime lawyer, Farid el-Deeb, who has stewarded Mubarak through a tangled cluster of prosecutions since 2011, said by telephone. Mubarak celebrated his release by having breakfast with his wife, Suzanne, and sons, Alaa and Gamal.

The release begins a third act for Mubarak, a once-unassailable Arab ruler and U.S. ally who came to power in 1981 after the assassination of President Anwar Sadat. Thirty years later, Mubarak’s rule ended abruptly as multitudes thronged Tahrir Square for 18 days in the heady, hopeful early months of the Arab Spring.

At the time, Mubarak’s fall seemed to signal a wave of change across the Arab world, shattering the political order and suggesting that even its most powerful leaders were no longer immune from prosecution.

His release Friday crowned the crushing of those hopes for change, and the enduring disappointment of the Egyptians who had risked their lives to topple him — even if many now say the challenge is far bigger than a single man.

“At this point, I really don’t care,” said Ahmed Harara, an activist who lost his sight when he was shot by police, first in the right eye and then in the left, during demonstrations in Cairo in 2011. “I realized years ago that this is not just about Mubarak and his regime, it’s an entire system that has now resurrected itself.” Mubarak’s release was a politically delicate moment for the current president and former top general, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who was taking a calculated risk that it would not incite a backlash.

In a telling reflection of government concern, Mubarak was released under conditions of secrecy on the quietest day of the week in Egypt. The state media said little about it.

Even the loyalists who frequently cheered Mubarak from the hospital gates through the years were not told beforehand of his pending release, although they were no less jubilant afterward.

“The lion is back in his den!” said Rehab Abdel Halim, a paratrooper who befriended Mubarak after he gave her a service award in 2009. “We feel so vindicated. Now nobody can call him ruthless or corrupt anymore. If he had done something wrong, the courts would not have cleared him.”

Many other Egyptians kept silent as they absorbed the news that Mubarak, a strongman once seen as the root of their woes, was once again free.

Weary, apathetic or fearful of openly speaking their minds, Egyptians have grown shy of confronting power. Although Mubarak faced a wide range of charges, he was ultimately convicted on a single relatively minor corruption charge. Few expected that his release — an unthinkable prospect just a few years ago — would result in any significant protests.

After becoming the first Arab leader to face trial in a regular court in his own country, Mubarak was initially imprisoned at the notorious Tora complex, and then held at the Maadi Military Hospital. Some of the criminal counts against him carried the death penalty.

He was accused of having conspired with police to kill 239 protesters in Tahrir Square; of having siphoned tens of millions of dollars from state coffers; and of having cut off the country’s internet access during the 2011 uprising, among other crimes. But what astonished Egyptians most was the sight of a man many had long feared, scowling in a courtroom cage.

Despite the prosecution, Mubarak remained defiant, insisting he, not the Egyptian people, had been wronged. His sons joined him in the dock, accused of having embezzled millions of dollars and having overseen a vast system of cronyism and graft.

But by then, it was becoming clear to many Egyptians that while Mubarak had gone, the system he controlled — with the military, security agencies and courts in the background — remained in place and would not cede power easily to restless young protesters.

The first democratic election, in 2012, brought to power a leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mohammed Morsi. He lasted only a year, making a series of political blunders that cost him the support of the military, crucial parts of the security apparatus and millions of Egyptians, who gathered in the streets in June 2013 to call for his removal.

The military obliged July 3 and installed el-Sissi, its top commander, who cleared Brotherhood protesters from central Cairo with a massacre of at least 800 people by the security forces in August 2013. That signaled no further uprisings would be tolerated, and Mubarak’s interminable trials seemed to reflect that change.

Public anger toward Mubarak faded to weariness as Egyptians turned to more pressing matters: el-Sissi’s harsh crackdown on his opponents, the emerging war against Islamic State group militants in the Sinai Peninsula, and a growing economic crisis.

After a 2012 conviction for the deaths of protesters, Mubarak was sentenced to life in prison. But an appeals court overturned that verdict and ordered a retrial, and he was exonerated. He also skirted several corruption accusations.

One charge stuck: that Mubarak and his sons had embezzled millions of dollars in state money to refurbish the family’s main Cairo residence and other homes and offices.

In May 2015, a court sentenced Mubarak and his sons to three years in prison each and ordered them to pay $20 million in restitution and fines. But they were allowed to count time served.

The fines were small compared with the $433 million in Swiss bank accounts, several belonging to Mubarak and his family, that have been frozen by Swiss authorities on suspicion of criminal activity. After years of faltering investigations, none of that money has been returned to Egypt.

Mubarak’s legal woes are not entirely over. On Thursday, a Cairo court created the basis for prosecutors to reopen a corruption investigation into gifts that Mubarak received from a state-owned newspaper while in power. But the inquiry will not require his continued detention.