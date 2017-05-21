CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s chief prosecutor has referred 48 suspected Islamic militants to a military trial over their alleged participation in deadly attacks targeting Christian churches.
The attacks on a church in Cairo and two north of the Egyptian capital took place between December and April, leaving at least 75 people, mostly Christians, dead and scores wounded.
The 48 would also face charges over their links to an attack in January against a police checkpoint 600 kilometers (375 miles) southwest of Cairo in which eight policemen were killed.
Prosecutor Nabil Sadeq says the 48 joined the Islamic State group and received military training in the extremist group’s camps outside Egypt.
Egypt is fighting IS-linked militants waging an insurgency focused in northern Sinai.
The militants have recently vowed to go after Egypt’s minority Christians.
