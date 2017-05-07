CAIRO (AP) — Egypt expects to receive a second installment, worth $1.2 billion, of a three-year International Monetary Fund loan in the second half of June.
Finance Minister Amr el-Garhy announced at a press conference Sunday that negotiations with the IMF delegation, which is visiting Egypt, are going “very well.”
The delegation arrived in Cairo late April and is set to stay until May 11 to review Egypt’s progress in its economic reform program.
Egypt secured the $12-billion, three-year bailout loan in November to support the program. A tough set of economic measures were required to qualify for it, including reducing subsidies, enacting the value-added tax, as well as the devaluation and subsequent floatation of its local currency.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Why was I a gigantic slut?’ Claire Dederer’s midlife take on love, sex and trouble | Nicole & Co.
- Seattle police officer arrested on drug-trafficking charges
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
- Slick Watts at 65: Forever a Sonic, famously accessible
- Husky crews set Montlake Cut course records in Windermere Cup wins
A first installment of $2.75 billion dollars has been paid out already.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.