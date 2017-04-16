CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has acquitted Aya Hijazi, a dual U.S.-Egyptian citizen, after nearly three years of detention over accusations related to running a foundation dedicated to helping street children.

Egyptian authorities arrested Hijazi, her husband and six others in May 2014 on charges of abusing children in her care and engaging in human trafficking, kidnapping, sexual exploitation and torture. Local human rights groups have said the charges are fabricated and part of a crackdown by Egypt’s government on civil society.

The trial has been delayed multiple times on what human rights groups say are absurd pretexts, like the inability to turn on a computer at a court hearing.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, along with several congressmen and international rights groups, had called for Hijazi’s release.