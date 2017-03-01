SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — How he squeaked through security is anyone’s guess.
A little mouse made for a big delay on a British Airways flight from London to San Francisco.
The passengers were all buckled up and ready to go when the crew told them that a mouse-spotting meant they couldn’t take off.
The crew joked that the mouse couldn’t enter US airspace without a passport, and told everyone they needed a whole new plane. That meant a four-hour delay.
Most Read Stories
- It’s official: You can’t take Seahawks’ Richard Sherman seriously anymore | Matt Calkins
- Site of Amazon’s cloud glitch made it especially disruptive
- Nearly half of local millennials consider moving as Seattle-area home costs soar again
- Wells Fargo to Seattle: Take your money and go now
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
They told KGO-TV in San Francisco after the flight arrived Wednesday that despite the delay most passengers were happy to be on a mouse-free aircraft, especially knowing they’d be eating on the flight.
British Airways apologized and said they were satisfied that only two-legged passengers were on the flight once it took off.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.