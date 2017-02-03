After an underwhelming confirmation hearing in which Betsy DeVos seemed ignorant of major provisions of federal education law, such as the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act, some Senate offices reported receiving more calls opposing DeVos than any other Trump nominee.

By most any measure, the secretary of education is one of the least powerful Cabinet positions.

The secretary is 16th in the line of succession to the presidency. Education accounts for a paltry 3 percent of the federal budget, compared with 24 percent for Social Security and 16 percent for defense. And the most recent major federal education law curtailed the federal role on testing, standards and accountability, turning much of the firepower in education policy back to states and school districts.

That is what has made the protest movement against Betsy DeVos, President Trump’s nominee to be secretary of education, all the more remarkable.

After an underwhelming confirmation hearing in which DeVos seemed ignorant of major provisions of federal education law, such as the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act, some Senate offices reported receiving more calls opposing DeVos than any other Trump nominee.

At women’s marches nationwide Jan. 21, protesters carried signs ridiculing her as an out-of-touch billionaire. In Portland, high-school students walked out of class in opposition to DeVos, and in Anchorage, protesters picketed the office of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican, demanding she vote against the nominee.

This week, Murkowski and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said they would oppose her confirmation, leaving DeVos one swing senator away from an embarrassing rejection. Calls opposing DeVos so overwhelmed the Senate phone system Thursday that by the afternoon, offices were having trouble gaining access to their voicemail messages.

“We are experiencing heavy call volumes in all our offices,” Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., wrote Thursday on Twitter. “Staff is answering as many as possible.”

The opposition has come from some expected sources: well-funded progressive groups, teachers unions and the Democratic Party and from local parents’ and teachers’ organizations.

But as clamorous as these protests have become, DeVos is also imperiled by a lack of support from constituencies a Republican nominee might normally count on.

As a philanthropist and an advocate, she has fought not only for the expansion of the charter-school sector — a bipartisan cause — but also for school vouchers, which can allow students to carry taxpayer dollars to private schools, for-profit schools, religious schools and online schools.

Nationwide, most charter schools, including those in the best-known networks, like the KIPP schools, are nonprofit. But the opposite is true in DeVos’ home state, Michigan, where she has wielded great influence over education policy and beat back efforts to increase oversight of charter schools in Detroit.

Research suggests that traditional public schools and nonprofit charter schools generally outperform for-profit charters and private schools that accept vouchers, and some organizations representing nonprofit charter schools have come out against DeVos. The Massachusetts Charter Public School Association wrote a letter to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., last month saying it was “deeply concerned that efforts to grow school choice without a rigorous accountability system will reduce the quality of charter schools across the country.”

Philanthropist Eli Broad, a leading funder of nonprofit charter schools, wrote to Sens. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican majority leader, and Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic minority leader, on Wednesday opposing DeVos’ confirmation.

“Before Mrs. DeVos’s hearing, I had serious concerns about her support for unregulated charter schools and vouchers as well as the potential conflicts of interest she might bring to the job,” Broad wrote, possibly alluding to investments she has made in education-related companies. “Her testimony not only reinforced my concerns but also added to them.”

Some in the self-described education-reform community have greeted DeVos’ nomination warmly. The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, an advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., has endorsed her.

“Throughout her career Mrs. DeVos has worked to empower parents and give families strong educational options, so they can do what is best for their child,” the group said in a statement when her nomination was announced.

She has also attracted support from Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor and presidential candidate, who supports school accountability and has close ties to for-profit educational efforts.

The Senate voted Friday to advance DeVos’ nomination to a final confirmation vote, expected next week. All 48 senators in the Democratic caucus are expected to oppose her. Even with the two Republicans against her, DeVos could still be confirmed because Vice President Mike Pence would have the tiebreaking vote. But a third Republican “nay” vote would doom her.

It has not helped DeVos that she exemplifies much that liberals find objectionable about the Trump administration. She is a Christian conservative, an heir to the Amway fortune and a longtime Republican Party donor.

At her confirmation hearing, she would not commit to following a number of President Obama’s education regulations, on matters including campus sexual assault and reining in low-performing for-profit colleges.

DeVos is not the first nominee to lack hands-on experience in running a school system or to hold controversial views.

The first secretary, Shirley Hufstedler, appointed by President Carter in 1979, was a federal judge. President Reagan’s second-term pick, William Bennett, had strong ties to the religious right and was known for picking fights on issues such as bilingual education and affirmative action. Yet even these nominees were confirmed with bipartisan support and little notice from the public.