Sound Transit 3

Plan could add to urban sprawl

Editor, The Times:

While I love rail, I have to vote no on Sound Transit 3 [“Reject Sound Transit 3,” Opinion, Oct. 20]. The vision of our state’s Growth Management Act is to concentrate growth in the existing built footprint, preventing sprawl that adds even more congestion.

In judging ST3 by its contribution to this vision, what I see is a too-late, too-little plan. The need to concentrate growth in our cities by offering real transportation alternatives is now, whereas ST3 doesn’t even add key bus routes for several years.

Our long-term commute pattern is a spider web, not a handful of trunk lines. So even if we could have the ST3 rail infrastructure tomorrow, it only serves some of our residents on some routes.

By voting no and replacing ST3 with a bus-now solution, plus incremental investments in express stations, tunnels and dedicated lanes, we could have a real solution that enables people to live in our many cities and commute to our various job centers. And we would have more transportation nodes to support a future of self-driving, last-mile car connections.