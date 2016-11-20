PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Political satire mixed with the absurd in Pasadena on Sunday, as eccentrics and their fans gathered for the annual Doo Dah Parade.

Participants romped through a rare Southern California rain, some dressed as aliens or other creatures, and one carrying an effigy of President-elect Donald Trump on his back.

The event is little like Pasadena’s more famous Rose Parade, though Doo Dah, in this its 39th year, attracted hundreds of spectators despite the weather.