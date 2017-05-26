ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A restaurateur has filed a zoning complaint over a Confederate flag flying near his South Carolina eatery, amid an ongoing feud with the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
The Post and Courier reports ( http://bit.ly/2rXkKvH ) an attorney for Edisto River Creamery & Kitchen owner Tommy Daras sent a letter Wednesday to the city of Orangeburg arguing the flag is on land that doesn’t meet business zoning requirements. Some members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans threatened to have Daras arrested for trespassing when he sought to remove the flag last November.
The group says it was deeded 130 square feet (12 square meters) by the ex-property owner, a barbecue operator known for distributing white supremacist literature.
The Sons’ Leland Summers declined an interview, but said the group would answer the complaint.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
- Amazon opens Seattle grocery pickup sites to Prime members
- Trump’s budget proposal zeros out $1.1 billion for Lynnwood light-rail line
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law