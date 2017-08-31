BALTIMORE (AP) — The police response time was quicker than ever.
Two men were arrested after police say they robbed a bar outside Baltimore while off-duty officers were there for a police retirement party.
The Baltimore Sun reports the men allegedly demanded cash from the register at a Woodlawn bar Tuesday evening while a group of officers gathered for a longtime sergeant’s retirement. The officers chased and arrested them.
Baltimore County police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson says 21-year-old Joseph McInnis III and 22-year-old Tyree McCoy face armed robbery, theft and other charges. The Sun reports neither had an attorney listed in online court records.
Most Read Stories
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- Shoreline motorcyclist on ‘terrifying’ traffic stop: Threatened at gunpoint but not ticketed WATCH
- Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse
Monaghan’s Pub owner says it’s odd that someone would attempt a robbery because a precinct station is across the street.
Vinson says the party was for David Neral who has been with the department since 1988.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com