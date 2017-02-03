AVDIIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Strong shelling has hit both government- and rebel-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine, continuing an escalation of fighting this week. Ukraine says four soldiers had been killed over the past day.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday that several civilians were killed in the city of Donetsk, the main stronghold of Russian-backed separatist rebels, but did not give details.
Shelling from the rebel side has centered on the town of Avdiivka, just north of Donetsk city. A British photographer was wounded in the eye in shelling Thursday night, according to the Facebook page of Ukraine’s anti-rebel military operation.
At least 15 people have been reported killed in the fighting this week. More than 9,700 people have died in the war between government troops and rebels that began in April 2014.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.