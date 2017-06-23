DILI, East Timor (AP) — Authorities in East Timor will return to Indonesia two foreign inmates who escaped from a Bali prison.
Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov Iliev and Indian Sayed Mohammed Said were among four foreign inmates who escaped Monday from the Kerobokan penitentiary in Bali through a hole under the walls that connects to a water tunnel heading toward a main street.
East Timor police chief Julio da Costa Hornay says the two men were recaptured Thursday near a port in the capital, Dili. Police seized $7,000 in cash in their hotel room.
He says preparations are underway for them to be sent back to Indonesia later Friday.
Most Read Stories
- Road rage in Kent: Subaru strikes Jeep three times
- Did you get the letter? WSU sends warning to 1 million people after hard drive with personal info is stolen
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- The Amazon effect: Metro adds buses to handle new flock of summer interns
- Social-media speculation after Charleena Lyles shooting — and one thing people got wrong
Iliev is serving a seven-year sentence for money laundering and Said is serving 14 years for drug offenses.