ADAK, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit the Andreanof Islands on the far western end of the Aleutian chain.
The National Earthquake Information Center says that at 8:36 p.m. local time the earthquake hit a spot about 72 miles (116 kilometers) west of the town of Adak, which has about 300 residents.
The agency says the earthquake had a depth of about 6 miles (10 kilometers.)
There were no reports of injuries or damage.
